Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,996.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,890.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The company has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.