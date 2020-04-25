Ambrosus Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $125,173.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.02576761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215485 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,313,061 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinrail, Mercatox, Kucoin, Binance, Gatecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.