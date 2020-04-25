Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Amc Networks from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $21.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

