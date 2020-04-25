American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 38,296 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises about 0.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

