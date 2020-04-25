American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Takes $8.41 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,409,000. Service Co. International accounts for about 1.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Service Co. International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,647,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,366,000 after acquiring an additional 580,921 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,642,000 after acquiring an additional 576,834 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 566,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,545 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $4,423,004.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 418,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,416,775.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $35.96 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

