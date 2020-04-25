American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYL opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 525.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYL shares. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.61.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

