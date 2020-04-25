American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,983 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of American Express worth $57,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Express by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,294 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,357,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,201,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,125,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.90. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

