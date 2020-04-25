American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of American Software worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its position in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Software by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Software by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in American Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Software alerts:

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $338,760.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $203,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,638.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $502.29 million, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.39. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.