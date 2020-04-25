American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,390 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 7.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Tower by 24.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 229,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 146.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 322,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 191,673 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $244.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average is $227.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.