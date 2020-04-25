AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.58, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 220,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

