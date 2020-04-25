Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stephens

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABCB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

ABCB opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 2,440 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $430,913.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.31 per share, with a total value of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,911.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,290 shares of company stock valued at $540,123. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 25.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after buying an additional 546,096 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 19,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 20,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

