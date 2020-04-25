AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 150.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,958. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

