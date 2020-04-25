Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Canadian National Railway reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $21,564,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,800,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $11,444,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.