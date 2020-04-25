Analysts Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. Coherent posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

COHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $7.55 on Friday, hitting $118.45. 199,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,456. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average of $143.52. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Coherent by 932.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

