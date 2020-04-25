Analysts Anticipate Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will post sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Davita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.87 billion. Davita reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $11.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Davita in the third quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Davita in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Davita in the first quarter worth $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 61.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $90.15.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

