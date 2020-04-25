Analysts Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.72. Fair Isaac posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $8.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $9.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.00.

Shares of FICO opened at $300.04 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $436.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.82.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total value of $637,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,791.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,490 shares of company stock worth $34,189,392 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

