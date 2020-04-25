Analysts Anticipate HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). HighPoint Resources posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.

HPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,767,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606,583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,138,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 714,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,922,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 476,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPR remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,733,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,892. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.03.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

