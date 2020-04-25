Analysts forecast that null (NYSE:SVC) will report $540.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for null’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.58 million and the lowest is $513.86 million. null reported sales of $524.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that null will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow null.

null stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. null has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $26.64.

null Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was founded through an initial public offering in 1995. As of September 20, 2019, SVC owns 328 hotels and owns or leases 945 retail focused net lease properties located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

