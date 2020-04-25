Analysts Anticipate Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.50. Pentair posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pentair from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

NYSE:PNR traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,273. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Pentair by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

