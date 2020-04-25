Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $994.40 million to $1.03 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $788.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $383.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.18.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $805,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,235,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $302.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.51.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

