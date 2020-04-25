Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 25th (AAL, ASTE, ATRC, CASH, CTMX, ECHO, GRFS, HSIC, ICLK, IQ)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, April 25th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.