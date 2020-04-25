Analysts Expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $456.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will announce sales of $456.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $452.60 million and the highest is $461.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $453.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Covanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Covanta by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Covanta by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Covanta by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $908.18 million, a PE ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

