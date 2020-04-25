Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the lowest is $4.34 billion. Danaher posted sales of $4.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $20.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $23.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $12,817,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,580,583. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.89. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

