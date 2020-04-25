Analysts Expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will post $87.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.87 million to $88.80 million. Eastgroup Properties reported sales of $78.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year sales of $355.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.95 million to $371.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $371.39 million, with estimates ranging from $338.76 million to $402.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.56. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $142.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

