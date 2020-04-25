Analysts Expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.58). Eidos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 64,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,255. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $66.56.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply