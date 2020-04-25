Analysts Expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.58). Eidos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 64,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,255. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

