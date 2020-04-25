Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.89 Billion

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report $3.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $4.19 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $16.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $17.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

EMR stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

