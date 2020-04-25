Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.13. Kontoor Brands reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $19.58 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

