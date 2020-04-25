Analysts Expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.09. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $97.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.52.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,529 shares in the company, valued at $101,297,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $122,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,259.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,609 shares of company stock worth $10,585,693. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zendesk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zendesk by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.40. 1,405,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,005. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 1.30. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $94.89.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

