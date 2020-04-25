Analyzing DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) & YayYo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of YayYo shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and YayYo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International 4.99% 40.55% 4.73% YayYo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and YayYo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.74 million 1.68 $390,000.00 N/A N/A YayYo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has higher revenue and earnings than YayYo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DATATRAK International and YayYo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A YayYo 0 0 1 0 3.00

YayYo has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3,233.33%. Given YayYo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe YayYo is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Summary

DATATRAK International beats YayYo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

