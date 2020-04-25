Analyzing First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Select Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Select Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp 20.41% 6.14% 1.03% First Community Bankshares 30.16% 9.69% 1.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Select Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp $63.87 million 2.12 $13.03 million $0.68 10.93 First Community Bankshares $128.65 million 3.03 $38.80 million $2.20 10.01

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Select Bancorp. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Select Bancorp and First Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Select Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Select Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Select Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; loans to individuals; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. Select Bancorp, Inc. operates a network of branch offices in Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Washington, and Wilmington, North Carolina; and Rock Hill, Blacksburg, and Six Mile, South Carolina. The company was formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Select Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. Select Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 44 branches, including 19 branches in Virginia, 18 branches in West Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

