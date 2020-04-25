Anchor Reaches Market Cap of $10.07 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00010344 BTC on exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $68,541.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anchor has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.74 or 0.02602132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,898 tokens. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

Buying and Selling Anchor

