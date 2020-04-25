ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

NLY stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.89%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,730,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,354,000 after purchasing an additional 920,948 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $3,571,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $150,687,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,102,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,750,000 after acquiring an additional 378,289 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.