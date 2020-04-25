ANON (ANON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, ANON has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. ANON has a market cap of $51,402.15 and $4.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.02596239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00214988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.