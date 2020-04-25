AppCoins (APPC) 1-Day Volume Hits $44,823.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $44,823.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02581955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00215440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BiteBTC, Huobi, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.