Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.70. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

