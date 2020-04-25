Aragon Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, GOPAX, Liqui and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $32.16 million and $390,184.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.79 or 0.02575660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215679 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,100,981 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bitfinex, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

