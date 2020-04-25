Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,876. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.