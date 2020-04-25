Ardor Price Reaches $0.0366 (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Binance, Stocks.Exchange and Upbit. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $36.61 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006185 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Binance, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

