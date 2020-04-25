Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 1,342 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.