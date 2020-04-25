Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

