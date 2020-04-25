Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.5% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

