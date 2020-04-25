Arion Hits Market Capitalization of $30,517.69 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market cap of $30,517.69 and $591.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.02582439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00215104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,243,361 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

