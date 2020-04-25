Arionum (ARO) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Arionum has a market cap of $36,157.51 and $26,744.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,563.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.62 or 0.02573194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.45 or 0.03165877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00589616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00802028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00076000 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00593836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

