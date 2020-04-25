Arrow Financial Corp Sells 134 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Aegis increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,390.45.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,890.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

