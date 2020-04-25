ArtByte Market Cap Reaches $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00591272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006551 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 495.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

