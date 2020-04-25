Asian Fintech (AFIN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $32,615.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.02596239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00214988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

