ATBCoin (ATB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,448.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $36,454.44 and $34,448.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,605.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.93 or 0.03181145 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00736362 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005193 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, TOPBTC, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

