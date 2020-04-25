ATC Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $90,915.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.21 million and $90,915.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00593106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 371.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 381,043,680 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

