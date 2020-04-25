Atlas Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $191,190.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $191,190.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.02577918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215628 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

