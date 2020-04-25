ATN (ATN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,930.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. ATN has a market capitalization of $665,188.07 and approximately $9,930.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATN has traded up 7% against the dollar. One ATN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Hotbit, BigONE and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.02591461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00214275 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00049811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. ATN’s official website is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE, RightBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.